In Denton County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

    • Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Denton High School at Creekview High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hebron High School at Flower Mound High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Flower Mound, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plano Senior High School at Lewisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marcus High School at Plano West Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Colony High School at Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Justin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Guyer High School at Braswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Braswell High School at Denton Independent School District

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Krum High School at Whitesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Whitesboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

