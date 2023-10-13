Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Frio County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Frio County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Frio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Natalia High School at Dilley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dilley, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 27
