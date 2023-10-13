Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Hockley County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hockley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Smyer High School at New Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Home, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springlake-Earth High School at Anton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Anton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.