Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Irion County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Irion County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Irion County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Irion County High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Eden, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.