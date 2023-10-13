In Jefferson County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lutheran South Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Neches-Groves High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Dayton, TX

Dayton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Plainview, TX

Plainview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Allen Academy at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont