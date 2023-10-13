Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Johnson County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Godley High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burleson High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seguin High School - Arlington at Joshua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Joshua, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
