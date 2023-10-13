Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Milam County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thorndale High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGregor High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
