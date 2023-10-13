If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Montgomery County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Caney Creek High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Oaks High School at New Caney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter High School at La Porte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Splendora High School at Hargrave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX Conference: 4A - District 21

4A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley View High School at S & S Consolidated High School