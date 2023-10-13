Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Rusk County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Rusk County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tatum High School at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: White Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Saline High School at West Rusk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New London, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.