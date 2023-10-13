Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Tom Green County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Tom Green County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Veribest High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Water Valley High School at Wink High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wink, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.