High school football is on the schedule this week in Van Zandt County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Van Zandt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lincoln High School at Wills Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Wills Point, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Saline High School at West Rusk High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: New London, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

