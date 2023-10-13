High school football is on the schedule this week in Van Zandt County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Van Zandt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Lincoln High School at Wills Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wills Point, TX

Wills Point, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Saline High School at West Rusk High School