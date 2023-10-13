Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Wise County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    • Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Alvord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Alvord, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgeport High School at Gainesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Gainesville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Peaster High School at Paradise High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Paradise, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

