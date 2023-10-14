Harry Hall is in 42nd place, with a score of -7, after the third round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Harry Hall Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hall has finished better than par eight times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five appearances, Hall has had an average finish of 44th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Hall has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -6 274 0 17 1 3 $760,783

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Hall has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Hall made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Hall last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 15th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 240 yards shorter than the 7,255-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The average course Hall has played in the past year has been 26 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which placed him in the 13th percentile among all competitors.

Hall shot better than 45% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Hall failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hall had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Hall carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In that last outing, Hall's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.0).

Hall finished the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hall finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

