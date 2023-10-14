The Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) hit the road to meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) at Husky Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Houston Christian is averaging 340.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 67th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Huskies rank 91st, giving up 392.2 yards per game. Prairie View A&M ranks 83rd in points per game (21.2), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst in the FCS with 35.8 points allowed per contest.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts

Houston Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Houston Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Houston Christian Prairie View A&M 340.7 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.2 (25th) 392.2 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (121st) 139.0 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (29th) 201.7 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.8 (62nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has thrown for 1,174 yards (195.7 ypg) to lead Houston Christian, completing 52.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Darryle Evans has 317 rushing yards on 58 carries.

Champ Dozier has carried the ball 57 times for 294 yards (49.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds' 358 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has totaled 23 receptions and four touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has hauled in nine receptions totaling 192 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Darrion Sherfield has a total of 160 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has racked up 1,186 yards (197.7 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has carried the ball 74 times for 381 yards, with two touchdowns.

Caleb Johnson has taken 53 carries and totaled 204 yards with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has totaled 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 295 (49.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times.

Trejon Spiller has recorded 249 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Jahquan Bloomfield has racked up 228 reciving yards (38.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

