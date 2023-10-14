How to Watch the Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-1) hit the road for a Southland battle against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.
Incarnate Word has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 15th-best in scoring offense (35.8 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Texas A&M-Commerce has sputtering on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 442 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, regstering 316.2 total yards per contest (92nd-ranked).
See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics
|Incarnate Word
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|468.8 (18th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|316.2 (100th)
|284 (14th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|442 (95th)
|151.8 (57th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|141.6 (66th)
|317 (2nd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|174.6 (87th)
|1 (53rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (53rd)
|0 (66th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (1st)
Incarnate Word Stats Leaders
- Zach Calzada has recorded 1,370 yards (274 ypg) on 98-of-147 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 82 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- Jarrell Wiley has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 200 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.
- Timothy Carter has carried the ball 31 times for 173 yards (34.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Brandon Porter's team-high 558 yards as a receiver have come on 33 receptions (out of 41 targets) with three touchdowns.
- Caleb Chapman has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 57.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.
- Marquez Perez has compiled 14 catches for 233 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders
- Josh Magana leads Texas A&M-Commerce with 586 yards on 45-of-71 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- Reggie Branch is his team's leading rusher with 46 carries for 249 yards, or 49.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.
- Ra'veion Hargrove has run for 185 yards across 39 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.
- Micaleous Elder leads his squad with 169 receiving yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jabari Khepera has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 163 yards (32.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Keith Miller III has racked up 161 reciving yards (32.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
