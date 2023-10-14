When the LSU Tigers square off against the Auburn Tigers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

LSU vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+10.5) Toss Up (60.5) LSU 35, Auburn 26

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The LSU Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this matchup.

The LSU Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

LSU has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Every LSU Tigers game has hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 1.1 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Auburn is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The Auburn Tigers have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average total in Auburn games this year is 7.7 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 44.8 32.3 53 20.5 46.3 36 Auburn 29.6 18.2 41.3 18 12 18.5

