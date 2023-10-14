The Central Arkansas Bears (4-2) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium in a battle of UAC foes.

Offensively, Central Arkansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best in the FCS by totaling 480.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 27th (302.2 yards allowed per game). SFA's defense ranks 50th in the FCS with 25.2 points given up per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 13th-best by generating 36 points per game.

SFA vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

SFA vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

SFA Central Arkansas 418.2 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 480.2 (2nd) 352.7 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.2 (50th) 170.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (11th) 247.8 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.5 (19th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has put up 1,309 passing yards, or 218.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.1% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 37.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Anthony Williams' team-high 363 rushing yards have come on 74 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 220 receiving yards (36.7 per game) on 14 catches with five touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has racked up 358 yards (on 67 carries) with three touchdowns.

Kylon Harris has racked up 346 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Lawton Rikel has put together a 279-yard season so far. He's caught 24 passes on 18 targets.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has thrown for 1,486 yards (247.7 ypg) to lead Central Arkansas, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shunderrick Powell, has carried the ball 87 times for 783 yards (130.5 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 18 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Kylin James has carried the ball 23 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 232 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Myles Butler's leads his squad with 345 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has reeled in 26 passes while averaging 55.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

