The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the BYU Cougars (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

TCU is averaging 31.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 53rd in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 46th, giving up 22.0 points per game. BYU has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 15th-worst with 318.6 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 360.8 total yards per contest (60th-ranked).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

TCU vs. BYU Key Statistics

TCU BYU 472.5 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.6 (125th) 367.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.8 (31st) 192.2 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.8 (132nd) 280.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.8 (50th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,509 yards (251.5 ypg) on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 249 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 690 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 21 receptions for 295 yards (49.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Warren Thompson has caught 14 passes for 194 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Wiley has a total of 156 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has put up 1,240 passing yards, or 248.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.4% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 289 yards, or 57.8 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Deion Smith has run for 30 yards across 18 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has registered 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 358 (71.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has 18 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 274 yards (54.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darius Lassiter's 18 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 222 yards (44.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed TCU or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.