The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-1) meet a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.

Incarnate Word has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 15th-best in scoring offense (35.8 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 97th in the FCS with 18.6 points per game on offense, and it ranks 91st with 31.6 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Incarnate Word 316.2 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.8 (18th) 442 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (14th) 141.6 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (57th) 174.6 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (2nd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has racked up 586 yards on 63.4% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Branch, has carried the ball 46 times for 249 yards (49.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Ra'veion Hargrove has piled up 185 yards (on 39 carries) with two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder's 169 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 receptions on 29 targets with one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has totaled 163 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Keith Miller III has racked up 161 reciving yards (32.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has 1,370 yards passing for Incarnate Word, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 82 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 28 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarrell Wiley, has carried the ball 44 times for 200 yards (40 per game), scoring one time.

Timothy Carter has racked up 173 yards on 31 attempts, scoring two times.

Brandon Porter's 558 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has totaled 33 catches and three touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has grabbed 15 passes while averaging 57.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Marquez Perez has compiled 14 catches for 233 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

