The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Daytona Stadium in a SWAC showdown.

While Bethune-Cookman's defense ranks 83rd with 30.2 points allowed per game, the Wildcats have been a little less successful on offense, ranking 24th-worst (16.4 points per game). Texas Southern ranks 68th in points per game (23.8), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the FCS with 41.8 points surrendered per contest.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on HBCUGo, keep reading.

Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Texas Southern Bethune-Cookman 348.4 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.2 (124th) 393.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360 (44th) 182 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.2 (122nd) 166.4 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136 (114th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has compiled 479 yards (119.8 ypg) while completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 70 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, LaDarius Owens, has carried the ball 60 times for 404 yards (80.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jacorey Howard has piled up 39 carries and totaled 207 yards with three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has totaled 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 197 (39.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has two touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has put up a 171-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 14 targets.

AJ Bennett has racked up 134 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Walter Simmons III has 366 pass yards for Bethune-Cookman, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 91 rushing yards (18.2 ypg) on 41 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jouvensly Bazil, has carried the ball 22 times for 118 yards (23.6 per game), scoring three times.

Jimmie Robinson III has racked up 110 yards on 41 carries, scoring one time.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson's 144 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has registered 17 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 140 yards so far this campaign.

Daveno Ellington has a total of 107 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 passes.

