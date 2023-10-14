Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between Big 12 rivals when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kansas State is a 1.5-point underdogs. The total for this game has been set at 56.5 points.

Texas Tech ranks 64th in total offense (398.3 yards per game) and 69th in total defense (370 yards allowed per game) this year. Kansas State's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 460.2 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 352.4 total yards per game, which ranks 50th.

Texas Tech Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Red Raiders' offense struggle, ranking -57-worst in the FBS in total yards (362.3 total yards per game). They rank 67th on defense (362 total yards surrendered per game).

Offensively, the Red Raiders have put up 33.7 points per game over their last three games (56th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 20.7 points on defense over that timeframe (63rd-ranked).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for Texas Tech, who ranks -75-worst in passing offense (167.3 passing yards per game) and -52-worst in passing defense (252.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three tilts.

The Red Raiders rank 51st in rushing offense (195 rushing yards per game) and 61st in rushing defense (109.3 rushing yards per game surrendered) over their last three games.

The Red Raiders have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In Texas Tech's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Texas Tech is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Texas Tech has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Texas Tech is 2-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Texas Tech has a 1-1 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Red Raiders have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 149 yards (24.8 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 114 times for a team-high 688 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Myles Price's team-high 271 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 38 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has put together a 252-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 46 targets.

Xavier White has racked up 16 catches for 187 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per game.

Steve Linton leads the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL and 13 tackles.

Texas Tech's tackle leader, Jesiah Pierre, has 40 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

Malik Dunlap leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording nine tackles and three passes defended.

