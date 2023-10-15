Adolis Garcia is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Justin Verlander and the Houston AstrosOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS..

He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI against the Orioles.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .292 with two homers during his last outings.

Garcia has had a hit in 98 of 153 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 32 times (20.9%).

In 37 games this year, he has gone deep (24.2%, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 43.1% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 28 of those games (18.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 51.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Other Rangers Players vs the Astros

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings