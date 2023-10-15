Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman is available when the Houston Astros take on Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-4 against the Twins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 104 of 165 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 46 occasions (27.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 63 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 49.7% of his games this year (82 of 165), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
