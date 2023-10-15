Leody Taveras is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Justin Verlander and the Houston AstrosOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS..

He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 0-for-4 against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

In 94 of 148 games this year (63.5%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (25.7%).

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year (54 of 148), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings