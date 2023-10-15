Michael Brantley is available when the Houston Astros take on Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to begin the ALCS.

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .278.

Brantley has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including six multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.8% of his games this season, Brantley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.

In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings