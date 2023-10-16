Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 lead in the series going into Game 2 of the ALCS.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 98 of 154 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (37 of 154), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 50.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (17.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Valdez (12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.