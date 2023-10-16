On Monday, Chas McCormick (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .263.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 77 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

McCormick has driven home a run in 40 games this year (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings