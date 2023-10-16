The Dallas Cowboys' (3-2) injury report has 13 players listed ahead of their Monday, October 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). It starts at 8:15 PM at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys faced the San Francisco 49ers in their last game, losing 42-10.

The Chargers' last game was a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Tony Pollard RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
KaVontae Turpin WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Markquese Ball S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Chuma Edoga OG Illness Questionable
Donovan Wilson S Ankle Full Participation In Practice
C.J. Goodwin CB Pectoral Out
Damone Clark LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Nahshon Wright CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Neville Gallimore DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Leighton Vander Esch LB Neck Out
Tyler Biadasz C Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Juanyeh Thomas S Hamstring Doubtful

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Justin Herbert QB Finger Full Participation In Practice
Josh Palmer WR Groin Questionable
Joey Bosa OLB Toe Questionable
Derwin James S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Trey Pipkins OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Doubtful
Alohi Gilman S Heel Doubtful
Nick Williams DL Back Questionable
Donald Parham TE Wrist Questionable

Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info

  • When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Cowboys Season Insights

  • The Cowboys are totaling 327.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank eighth, allowing 292.0 yards per contest.
  • The Cowboys are averaging 26.8 points per game on offense this season (sixth in NFL), and they are giving up 16.6 points per game (seventh) on defense.
  • On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best by surrendering just 168.6 passing yards per game. They rank 19th on offense (203.0 passing yards per game).
  • Dallas is averaging 124.4 rushing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and ranks 22nd on defense with 123.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • With 11 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against five turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Cowboys' +6 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-1.5)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-125), Chargers (+105)
  • Total: 51 points

