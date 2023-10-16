The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the ALCS with the Rangers on top 1-0.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.

Heim is batting .250 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 90 games this year (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 13.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this year (54 of 134), with two or more RBI 23 times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings