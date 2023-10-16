Will KaVontae Turpin Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
KaVontae Turpin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 6. All of Turpin's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Turpin has been targeted six times and has five catches for 51 yards (10.2 per reception) and one TD, plus six carries for 66 yards one touchdown.
KaVontae Turpin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Turpin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|5
|51
|13
|1
|10.2
Turpin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|1
|1
|26
|1
