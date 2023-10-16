The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the ALCS with the Rangers ahead 1-0.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .270.

In 58 of 90 games this season (64.4%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 90), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this season (35.6%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37 of 90 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings