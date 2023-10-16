Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 lead in the series entering Game 2 of the ALCS.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 70.7% of his games this year (118 of 167), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (25.1%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 167 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (10.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 59 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (12.6%).
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts through 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
