Tony Pollard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 6. All of Pollard's stats can be found on this page.

On the ground, Pollard has season stats of 81 rushes for 340 yards and two TDs, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. He also has 19 catches on 22 targets for 96 yards.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Pollard 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 81 340 2 4.2 22 19 96 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0

