Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will face the Los Angeles Chargers and their 14th-ranked run defense in Week 6, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Pollard has put up a team-high 340 rushing yards on 81 attempts (68.0 ypg) this year, including two rushing TDs. Pollard also has 19 receptions for 96 yards (19.2 ypg).

Pollard vs. the Chargers

Pollard vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 109 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 109 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chargers in the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Pollard will square off against the NFL's 14th-ranked run defense this week. The Chargers allow 104.3 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled five touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Chargers' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in five opportunities this season.

The Cowboys have passed 51.4% of the time and run 48.6% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 156 rushes this season. He's taken 81 of those carries (51.9%).

Pollard has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this year and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has scored two of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

He has 27 carries in the red zone (61.4% of his team's 44 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Pollard Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Pollard has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pollard has received 13.3% of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (22 targets).

He has been targeted 22 times, averaging 4.4 yards per target (124th in NFL).

Pollard, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With four red zone targets, Pollard has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 23 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 25 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/10/2023 Week 1 14 ATT / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

