Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they face the Dallas Stars (1-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars had a 47-21-14 record last season, and were 9-18-27 in contests that required overtime.
- In the 33 games Dallas played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 39 points.
- Across the 14 games last season the Stars ended up with just one goal, they picked up eight points.
- When Dallas scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed 20 points (6-5-8 record).
- The Stars scored three or more goals in 64 games, earning 104 points from those contests.
- Last season Dallas scored a single power-play goal in 29 games, posting a record of 15-6-8.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).
- The Stars were outshot by their opponents 41 times last season, and took 46 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.43
|7th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|3rd
|15th
|31.5
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|13th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|9th
|18th
|20.29%
|Power Play %
|25%
|5th
|19th
|77.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.47%
|3rd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.