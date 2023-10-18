Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series going into Game 3 of the ALCS.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

In 63.5% of his 167 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49.7% of his games this season (83 of 167), with two or more runs 22 times (13.2%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings