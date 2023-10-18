Josh Jung vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung -- batting .270 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Jung has had a hit in 89 of 129 games this year (69.0%), including multiple hits 39 times (30.2%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has driven in a run in 43 games this season (33.3%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this season (41.1%), including 24 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.