The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 2-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
  • In 59 of 91 games this season (64.8%) Garver has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • In 18 games this year, he has homered (19.8%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 36.3% of his games this season, Garver has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (37 of 91), with two or more runs 10 times (11.0%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 41
.291 AVG .248
.392 OBP .347
.536 SLG .462
17 XBH 13
10 HR 9
27 RBI 23
48/23 K/BB 34/21
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
