How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for ALCS Game 3
The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the third game of the ALCS on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Astros hope to avoid falling behind 3-0 after losing the first two games of the series. Max Scherzer is expected to start for the Rangers, while the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
|Rangers vs Astros Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas ranks third in baseball with a .452 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).
- The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scherzer (13-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- Scherzer is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the season.
- Scherzer will try to record his 23rd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.
- In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Kyle Bradish
|10/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 11-8
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Grayson Rodriguez
|10/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dean Kremer
|10/15/2023
|Astros
|W 2-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Verlander
|10/16/2023
|Astros
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|10/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Cristian Javier
|10/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.