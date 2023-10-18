The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the third game of the ALCS on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Astros hope to avoid falling behind 3-0 after losing the first two games of the series. Max Scherzer is expected to start for the Rangers, while the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer (13-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.

Scherzer is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the season.

Scherzer will try to record his 23rd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

