The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 69th in slugging.

In 63.1% of his 168 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 168 games he has played this year, he's homered in 27 of them (16.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this season (64 of 168), with more than one RBI 25 times (14.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 49.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings