Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 4 on October 19, 2023
Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros square off at Globe Life Field on Thursday (first pitch at 8:03 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 18
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Heaney Stats
- Andrew Heaney (10-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 29th start of the season.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- In 28 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.
- In 34 appearances this season, he has finished 14 without allowing an earned run.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|3.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Sep. 30
|4.1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 22
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 on the season.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.