Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Corey Seager (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 98 of 127 games this year, with multiple hits 47 times.
- In 25.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has an RBI in 57 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 52.8% of his games this season (67 of 127), with two or more runs 25 times (19.7%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
