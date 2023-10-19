Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Park at Langham Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Northbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Kingwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Humble High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Galena Park, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School - Houston at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Klein Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Klein, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A Plus Academy at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mayde Creek High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickinson High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbers Hill High School at Kingwood Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran South Academy at Second Baptist School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Christian at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek Memorial High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dekaney High School at Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Woods High School at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Oak High School at Waller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Alief Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nederland High School at Galena Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Galena Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Spring Woods High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paetow High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lumberton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Memorial High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Lakes High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C E King High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
