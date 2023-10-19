Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers ahead 2-1.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 103 of 156 games this season (66.0%), with more than one hit on 43 occasions (27.6%).
- He has homered in 6.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.4% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (63 of 156), with two or more runs 16 times (10.3%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 147 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Oct. 7, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
