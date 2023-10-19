Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks play on Thursday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pavelski available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joe Pavelski vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pavelski Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Pavelski averaged 17:43 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +42.

In 25 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 38 of 82 games last season, Pavelski had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.

Pavelski's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, allowing 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL action.

Their -129 goal differential ranked 32nd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.