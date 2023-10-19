Raymondville High School travels to face Grulla High School on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, in 4A - District 32 action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Raymondville vs. Grulla Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Starr County Games This Week

James "Nikki" Rowe High School at Rio Grande City High School