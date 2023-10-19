Our projection model predicts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will beat the Rice Owls on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Rice vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulsa (-3) Toss Up (58.5) Tulsa 36, Rice 23

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Owls' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Rice is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Three of the Owls' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average total in Rice games this year is 6.4 fewer points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Hurricane have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Tulsa has an ATS record of 1-1.

Two Golden Hurricane games (out of six) have gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Tulsa games this season.

Owls vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulsa 26 29.3 35.7 33 16.3 25.7 Rice 32.7 30.3 39.3 25.8 19.5 39.5

