The Dallas Stars (1-0-1) are heavily favored on the road (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Anaheim Ducks (1-1, +200 moneyline odds). Thursday's contest starts at 10:00 PM ET from Honda Center on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.

Stars vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +200 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars vs. Ducks Betting Trends

The Stars have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Ducks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Dallas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -250.

Anaheim has played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

