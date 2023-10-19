Stars vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The Anaheim Ducks (1-1) host the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) after Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Ducks' 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. The matchup on Thursday starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.
Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Thursday's matchup.
Stars vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Ducks 4, Stars 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+200)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Stars vs Ducks Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars had a 47-21-14 record overall, with a 9-18-27 record in contests that required overtime, last season.
- Dallas was 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- In the 14 games last season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas took 20 points from the 19 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-5-8 record).
- The Stars were 48-8-8 when they scored three or more goals (to record 104 points).
- In the 29 games when Dallas recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 15-6-8 record (38 points).
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).
- The Stars were outshot by their opponent in 41 games, going 18-13-10 to record 46 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|4.09
|32nd
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|15.72%
|31st
|3rd
|83.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.14%
|31st
Stars vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
