There are several strong matchups on the Week 8 college football schedule, including a TCU Horned Frogs playing the Kansas State Wildcats that is a must-watch for football fans in Texas.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 18

Wednesday, October 18 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: New Mexico State (-3.5)

Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulsa (-3)

SMU Mustangs at Temple Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 20

Friday, October 20 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-20.5)

Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Cincinnati (-3)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-20.5)

No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-23.5)

Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Homer Bryce Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UTSA (-3.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Texas Tech (-4.5)

TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-6.5)

Morehead State Eagles at Tarleton State Texans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Memorial Stadium (TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Shell Energy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

